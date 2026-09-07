U.S. Triumphs in Nail-Biter Against Italy at FIBA Women's World Cup

The U.S. women's basketball team clutched a slim 55-52 victory against Italy at the FIBA Women's World Cup on Sunday, marking a testament to the sport's escalating competitiveness. Italy challenged the U.S. by restricting them to their lowest score in over four decades, nearly causing an upset.

U.S. coach Kara Lawson remarked on the tournament's heightened difficulty, emphasizing the depth and talent present among participants. She praised Italy's effort, acknowledging the unpredictability and tenacity required for success this year.

Highlighting the individual brilliance of players, Jackie Young led the U.S. with ten points, while Angel Reese added critical contributions. Breanna Stewart echoed the sentiment of resilience, commending the team’s capacity to overcome adversity as they prepare to face Czechia next.