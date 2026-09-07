U.S. Triumphs in Nail-Biter Against Italy at FIBA Women's World Cup

The U.S. narrowly defeated Italy 55-52 at the FIBA Women's World Cup, showcasing the intensified competitiveness of women's basketball. Coach Kara Lawson testified to the challenging nature of the tournament, praising the depth in talent. Jackie Young and Angel Reese were standout performers, guiding the U.S. to the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 04:10 IST
U.S. Triumphs in Nail-Biter Against Italy at FIBA Women's World Cup
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The U.S. women's basketball team clutched a slim 55-52 victory against Italy at the FIBA Women's World Cup on Sunday, marking a testament to the sport's escalating competitiveness. Italy challenged the U.S. by restricting them to their lowest score in over four decades, nearly causing an upset.

U.S. coach Kara Lawson remarked on the tournament's heightened difficulty, emphasizing the depth and talent present among participants. She praised Italy's effort, acknowledging the unpredictability and tenacity required for success this year.

Highlighting the individual brilliance of players, Jackie Young led the U.S. with ten points, while Angel Reese added critical contributions. Breanna Stewart echoed the sentiment of resilience, commending the team’s capacity to overcome adversity as they prepare to face Czechia next.

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