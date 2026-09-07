A tragic drone attack in Sevastopol, a strategic city on the Crimean Peninsula, took a young girl's life and wounded three others. The incident occurred late Sunday, as confirmed by Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-appointed governor of the city.

Sevastopol holds substantial strategic importance as it is the largest city on the Crimean peninsula. It was annexed by Russia in 2014, and serves as a base for Russia's naval fleet.

This latest attack underscores the continued hostilities in the region, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine persist, affecting civilians and military targets alike.