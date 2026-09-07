Tensions Surge in Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S.-Iran Maritime Conflict

The Strait of Hormuz has become a focal point of rising tension following military strikes by both the U.S. and Iran on tankers, causing a substantial drop in commodity shipments through the vital waterway.

Data from Kpler indicates transit numbers hit a low, with only ten ships moving per day over the last ten days, compared to higher figures earlier in the month. Amid heightened maritime conflict, U.S. forces struck three Iranian oil tankers, igniting a swift retaliatory response from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The resulting escalation blurs the lines between military confrontation and commercial shipping, impacting maritime operations. Experts warn of extreme risk for vessels linked to Iran and elevated risk for those associated with the U.S. in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.