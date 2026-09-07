Iran to Declare Restricted Zone Near Strait of Hormuz

Iran will announce a restricted zone near the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days, according to Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. This zone will encompass areas in the Gulf, potentially impacting maritime activities in this crucial waterway for global oil supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 00:23 IST
Iran to Declare Restricted Zone Near Strait of Hormuz
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Iran is set to declare a restricted zone near the Strait of Hormuz soon. This announcement, made by Mohsen Rezaei, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was reported by state media on Sunday. The decision could have significant implications for international maritime activities.

The proposed restricted zone will cover areas within the Gulf, according to Rezaei. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital corridor for global oil transportation, and any new restrictions in the region are likely to attract international attention and concern.

With tensions often running high around the Strait of Hormuz, this development could influence geopolitical dynamics and economic considerations related to the oil-rich region, making the upcoming declaration a topic of interest for various stakeholders globally.

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