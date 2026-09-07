Strain on India's Power Network: The Challenge of Balancing Renewable and Coal Energy
India's power grid faces increased operational strain due to rising demand and the inflexibility of its coal fleet, rather than renewable energy expansion. The report suggests retrofitting aging thermal plants as a cost-effective solution compared to battery storage, though regulatory challenges persist.
As India's energy demands surge, both peak demand and supply hit 258 GW in August, marking a 12% increase year-on-year, according to a recent report by Antique. Despite these gains, non-solar shortages during peak evening hours signal mounting operational challenges for the country's power network.
With a total installed capacity of 552 GW and a significant reliance on thermal and renewable sources, the report by the Central Electricity Authority's August 2026 Wear and Tear Committee highlights critical strain points within the system. Even as renewable generation, including solar and wind, shows substantial growth, its current output is inadequate to meet peak evening loads, prompting the committee to recommend retrofitting old thermal plants.
The proposal to retrofit 151 aged thermal units could provide a more flexible power solution at a lesser cost than large-scale battery storage. However, the plan faces stiff regulatory hurdles. State-run NTPC has expressed concerns over the impact of deep cycling on plant lifespan, emphasizing that operational flexibility remains a significant challenge in India's energy sector.
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