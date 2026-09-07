Messi's Postponed Kerala Visit: Investigation Unveils New Queries

The Kerala Sports Minister, OJ Janeesh, addresses the ongoing investigation into Lionel Messi's postponed visit to Kerala, questioning the previous government's clarity on the issue. Despite Messi's recent national retirement announcement, the local sports community remains hopeful for a rescheduled visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:30 IST
Messi's Postponed Kerala Visit: Investigation Unveils New Queries
Keralam Sports Minister OJ Janeesh (Photo/Facebook/janeesh.ranjan). Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Minister of Kerala, OJ Janeesh, announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is making satisfactory progress in probing the reasons behind football legend Lionel Messi's postponed visit to the state. Janeesh criticized the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, highlighting the 'lack of clarity in several aspects' concerning the matter.

Messi's anticipated trip for a friendly match was postponed as confirmed by the sponsors last year. The event was set to see Argentina face off against Australia at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on November 17, following a September venue inspection by the Argentine Football Association (AFA). Janeesh questioned how a firm with a meager paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh could manage an event estimated at Rs 200 crore.

Despite claims from sponsors about delays in securing FIFA's authorization, there is yet no clear timeline for the rescheduling within the international window. Meanwhile, Messi's announcement of his retirement marks the end of his illustrious international career, although speculation continues about his potential visit to Kerala.

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