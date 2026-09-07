Giants Extend Key Players, U.S. Women Triumph, Alcaraz Heats Up at U.S. Open

The New York Giants solidified their roster by extending contracts with crucial veterans: backup quarterback Jameis Winston and starting left guard Jon Runyan. These extensions, valued at $13 million and $22 million respectively, with Runyan's nearly fully guaranteed, underscore the team's commitment to seasoned expertise.

The U.S. women's basketball team showcased their resilience by overcoming Italy with a narrow 55-52 win at the FIBA Women's World Cup. This victory, described as the 'most challenging,' highlighted the rising competitive dynamics of the women's game, with Italy pushing the U.S. to their lowest points total in decades.

In tennis, Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, continues to impress as he progresses to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova set up a compelling Grand Slam matchup. In the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell sees his tenure extended through 2030, linking it with the league's current collective bargaining agreement expiration.