Giants Extend Key Players, U.S. Women Triumph, Alcaraz Heats Up at U.S. Open

In the latest sports updates, the New York Giants have extended contracts with veterans Jameis Winston and Jon Runyan. The U.S. women's basketball team narrowly won against Italy at the FIBA World Cup. Carlos Alcaraz advances in the U.S. Open, as NFL extends commissioner Roger Goodell's contract through 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:29 IST
Giants Extend Key Players, U.S. Women Triumph, Alcaraz Heats Up at U.S. Open
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The New York Giants solidified their roster by extending contracts with crucial veterans: backup quarterback Jameis Winston and starting left guard Jon Runyan. These extensions, valued at $13 million and $22 million respectively, with Runyan's nearly fully guaranteed, underscore the team's commitment to seasoned expertise.

The U.S. women's basketball team showcased their resilience by overcoming Italy with a narrow 55-52 win at the FIBA Women's World Cup. This victory, described as the 'most challenging,' highlighted the rising competitive dynamics of the women's game, with Italy pushing the U.S. to their lowest points total in decades.

In tennis, Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, continues to impress as he progresses to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova set up a compelling Grand Slam matchup. In the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell sees his tenure extended through 2030, linking it with the league's current collective bargaining agreement expiration.

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