Iran's Diplomatic Tensions with U.N. Over Nuclear Resolution
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, has warned that Iran will retaliate if the U.N. nuclear watchdog passes a resolution against the country. He criticized European nations for considering such a resolution, labeling them as 'irrational', especially due to ongoing U.S. tensions making nuclear sites inaccessible.
In a recent press briefing, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced that Iran would respond in kind if the United Nations' nuclear watchdog moves to adopt a resolution against the nation.
Baghaei emphasized that efforts by European states to push for a resolution were 'irrational' given the current geopolitical climate. He pointed out that the ongoing conflict with the United States has rendered many Iranian nuclear facilities inaccessible, questioning the motives behind such a proposal.
The statement highlights ongoing diplomatic frictions and underscores the complex global reactions to Iran's nuclear ambitions, as well as the strained relations between the involved international players.
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