Iran's Diplomatic Tensions with U.N. Over Nuclear Resolution

In a recent press briefing, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced that Iran would respond in kind if the United Nations' nuclear watchdog moves to adopt a resolution against the nation.

Baghaei emphasized that efforts by European states to push for a resolution were 'irrational' given the current geopolitical climate. He pointed out that the ongoing conflict with the United States has rendered many Iranian nuclear facilities inaccessible, questioning the motives behind such a proposal.

The statement highlights ongoing diplomatic frictions and underscores the complex global reactions to Iran's nuclear ambitions, as well as the strained relations between the involved international players.