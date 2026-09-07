Volcanic Chaos: Ash Clouds Disrupt Indonesian Air Travel

Volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau's eruption has led to the closure of seven Indonesian airports, affecting more than 270,000 travelers. The ash blankets Jakarta and its surroundings, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays. Authorities are emphasizing increased disaster mitigation amid the crisis, highlighting Indonesia's vulnerability within the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:32 IST
Volcanic Chaos: Ash Clouds Disrupt Indonesian Air Travel

Seven airports in Indonesia, including two major ones serving Jakarta, were shuttered on Monday due to volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau's eruptions, impacting over 270,000 travelers, according to the transport minister.

The eruption, occurring between the islands of Java and Sumatra, has spread ash across Jakarta and surrounding areas since last Friday, leading to numerous flight cancellations and delays. By Monday, the disruption had affected 2,300 flights, leading to uncertainty over resumption times.

Amidst the prolonged crisis, President Prabowo Subianto chaired a virtual meeting addressing the eruption and other recent disasters like the August earthquake, underscoring the need to boost the disaster mitigation budget. The ongoing situation underlines Indonesia's precarious position within the seismically active 'Pacific Ring of Fire.'

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cities Are Regulating AI Too Statically for Systems That Keep Evolving

Digital Governance Works Against Corruption, But Not the Same Way Everywhere

Financial Access Is Not Financial Freedom: Why Women’s Cooperatives Need More Than Digital Finance

Fear, Shame and Falling Motivation: How GBV Is Undermining Education in Eswatini

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026