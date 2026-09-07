Volcanic Chaos: Ash Clouds Disrupt Indonesian Air Travel

Seven airports in Indonesia, including two major ones serving Jakarta, were shuttered on Monday due to volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau's eruptions, impacting over 270,000 travelers, according to the transport minister.

The eruption, occurring between the islands of Java and Sumatra, has spread ash across Jakarta and surrounding areas since last Friday, leading to numerous flight cancellations and delays. By Monday, the disruption had affected 2,300 flights, leading to uncertainty over resumption times.

Amidst the prolonged crisis, President Prabowo Subianto chaired a virtual meeting addressing the eruption and other recent disasters like the August earthquake, underscoring the need to boost the disaster mitigation budget. The ongoing situation underlines Indonesia's precarious position within the seismically active 'Pacific Ring of Fire.'