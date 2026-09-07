India's GDP Growth: Numbers Under Scrutiny Amid Data Doubts

India's GDP growth figures face skepticism due to doubts over data transparency and methodology. Researchers suggest real growth might be overstated and emphasize the need for reliable data and alternative economic indicators. Structural issues and data revisions further complicate the assessment of India's economic momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 12:54 IST
India's GDP Growth: Numbers Under Scrutiny Amid Data Doubts
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's economic growth figures are under increased scrutiny, as concerns over the credibility and comparability of official GDP estimates emerge. According to a Systematix research report, assessing the true pace of India's economic expansion is becoming complicated due to potential overstatement of growth figures.

The brokerage suggests official estimates, which recently placed real GDP growth at 7.8% for Q1FY27, might not accurately reflect the economy's momentum. This skepticism arises from the use of a 2.5% GDP deflator, significantly lower than prevailing inflation rates, indicating potential overestimation of real growth.

Moreover, Systematix highlights issues such as revisions to GDP bases and the treatment of India's informal economy as factors clouding growth assessments. They stress a shift in focus to more comprehensive indicators like household income and employment, alongside transparent data practices from policymakers, to provide a clearer economic picture.

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