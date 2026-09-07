Dream Realized: Shailaja S. Kamat's Solo Exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery

At 80, artist Shailaja S. Kamat presents her solo exhibition, 'Beyond the Shapes', at Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery. Running from September 7 to September 13, 2026, it features cityscape paintings with vibrant colors and abstraction, reflecting life's diversity and the artist's rich experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:51 IST
Dream Realized: Shailaja S. Kamat's Solo Exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery
Artist Shailaja S. Kamat Showcases Her Cityscapes at Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery from 7th to 13th September. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: At 80, Shailaja S. Kamat is on the verge of fulfilling a lifelong dream—presenting her solo exhibition 'Beyond the Shapes' at Mumbai's celebrated Jehangir Art Gallery. The exhibition, spanning September 7 to 13, 2026, showcases a series of evocative cityscapes rendered in acrylic.

Kamat, who's participated in multiple group and solo shows in India and Dubai, sees this solo outing as akin to receiving a lifetime achievement award. Her works delve into the complexities and nuances of urbanity, using abstraction to transcend the ordinary and reveal the extraordinary within everyday environments.

Comprising 35-40 canvases, her cityscape series is not merely about structures but encapsulates the stories and struggles inherent in human life. Her journey, spanning over eight decades, and new creative heights achieved with guidance from mentor Satyendra Rane, provide a rich tapestry for her art.

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