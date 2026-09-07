Putin Emphasizes Strategic Role of Asia-Pacific at Eastern Economic Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the Asia-Pacific's crucial role in global economic growth at the Eastern Economic Forum. He outlined plans to transform Russia's Far East into an economic hub, with regional leaders calling for increased cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and technology.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has underscored the increasing significance of the Asia-Pacific region as a powerhouse of global economic expansion. This assertion was emphasized during his address at the 11th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he articulated Russia's commitment to enhancing trade and investment ties within the region.
Putin set forth his strategic vision for the Russian Far East as a central node for collaboration and economic advancement. A focal point of this initiative includes bolstering infrastructure, advancing technological capabilities, developing a skilled labor force, and launching social initiatives. 'We are collaborating on an equal basis with our partners and the region's primary integration bodies,' Putin declared, as he outlined Moscow's ambitions to intensify cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.
The forum saw the participation of notable international leaders, including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Myanmar Vice President U Nyo Saw, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Subianto emphasized the burgeoning trade relations between Indonesia and Russia and advocated for enhanced partnerships in energy, food security, space, higher education, and transportation.
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