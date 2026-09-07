Malayalam Cinema Mourns the Loss of Beloved Filmmaker R. Sarath

Award-winning Malayalam filmmaker R. Sarath, renowned for his work in 'Sayahnam', 'Sthithi', and 'Seelabathi', passed away on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram. In a heartfelt tribute, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan praised the late filmmaker's rich cinematic legacy, noting Sarath's significant contribution to Malayalam cinema.

Satheesan described Sarath as a noted director known for his distinctive films, including his debut, 'Saayahnnam', which garnered seven state awards. Sarath's acclaimed works also included the documentary 'The Painted Epics', centered on artist Raja Ravi Varma, which was widely appreciated. The Chief Minister expressed condolences to Sarath's family and lamented his death as an 'irreparable loss' to the film and cultural fraternity.

The Government of Kerala expressed profound grief over the celebrated filmmaker's passing, lauding R. Sarath as a 'renowned film director and screenwriter' who earned accolades at both state and national levels. His notable honors included the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam and Kerala State Film Awards for 'Sayahnam' and 'Sthithi'. The government organized official funeral arrangements on Monday at 5:30 PM at Santhikavadam, Thiruvananthapuram, including wreath-laying by the District Collector and police honors with a bugle salute. Tributes continue to pour in on social media from fans and film fraternity members. (ANI)