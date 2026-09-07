France's Wine Production Faces Historic Low

France's wine production is forecasted to drop below 34 million hectolitres this year. The figure represents a 6% decrease from 2025 and a 17% decline compared to the 2021-25 average, according to the French farm ministry.

The decline is attributed to a reduction in vineyard area and severe dry, hot weather that has negatively impacted the vineyards.

In its first harvest estimate for the year, the ministry states that 2023 may be one of the toughest years for French wine output in the past three decades.