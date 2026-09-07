France's Wine Production Faces Historic Low

France's 2023 wine production is set to fall below 34 million hectolitres, marking a significant decline due to reduced vineyard area and adverse weather conditions. This year's output may be among the lowest in three decades, according to initial estimates from the French farm ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:47 IST
France's Wine Production Faces Historic Low
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France's wine production is forecasted to drop below 34 million hectolitres this year. The figure represents a 6% decrease from 2025 and a 17% decline compared to the 2021-25 average, according to the French farm ministry.

The decline is attributed to a reduction in vineyard area and severe dry, hot weather that has negatively impacted the vineyards.

In its first harvest estimate for the year, the ministry states that 2023 may be one of the toughest years for French wine output in the past three decades.

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