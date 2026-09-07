Sweden's Political Race Tightens Before Critical Election

Sweden's right-wing bloc gains ground on the centre-left opposition ahead of Sunday's election. A Novus poll shows the gap narrowing as the Liberal party clears the parliamentary threshold, challenging Social Democrats' earlier lead. The election outcome hangs in the balance as both sides vie for control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:52 IST
Sweden's Political Race Tightens Before Critical Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Sweden's political landscape sees a tightening competition as the ruling right-wing bloc gains traction against the centre-left opposition just days before the crucial election.

According to a recent Novus opinion poll, support for the four centre-left parties stands at 50.3%, compared to 47.9% for the three-party government and its ally, the Sweden Democrats, reflecting a narrowing gap.

The Liberals, a junior coalition party, achieved 4.3% support, surpassing the parliamentary threshold, reigniting possibilities for the current government to maintain power.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cities Are Regulating AI Too Statically for Systems That Keep Evolving

Digital Governance Works Against Corruption, But Not the Same Way Everywhere

Financial Access Is Not Financial Freedom: Why Women’s Cooperatives Need More Than Digital Finance

Fear, Shame and Falling Motivation: How GBV Is Undermining Education in Eswatini

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026