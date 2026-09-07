Sweden's Political Race Tightens Before Critical Election

In a surprising turn of events, Sweden's political landscape sees a tightening competition as the ruling right-wing bloc gains traction against the centre-left opposition just days before the crucial election.

According to a recent Novus opinion poll, support for the four centre-left parties stands at 50.3%, compared to 47.9% for the three-party government and its ally, the Sweden Democrats, reflecting a narrowing gap.

The Liberals, a junior coalition party, achieved 4.3% support, surpassing the parliamentary threshold, reigniting possibilities for the current government to maintain power.