Sweden's Political Race Tightens Before Critical Election
Sweden's right-wing bloc gains ground on the centre-left opposition ahead of Sunday's election. A Novus poll shows the gap narrowing as the Liberal party clears the parliamentary threshold, challenging Social Democrats' earlier lead. The election outcome hangs in the balance as both sides vie for control.
In a surprising turn of events, Sweden's political landscape sees a tightening competition as the ruling right-wing bloc gains traction against the centre-left opposition just days before the crucial election.
According to a recent Novus opinion poll, support for the four centre-left parties stands at 50.3%, compared to 47.9% for the three-party government and its ally, the Sweden Democrats, reflecting a narrowing gap.
The Liberals, a junior coalition party, achieved 4.3% support, surpassing the parliamentary threshold, reigniting possibilities for the current government to maintain power.
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