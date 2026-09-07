European Markets Brace for Impact Amid Rising Oil Prices and Political Shifts

European markets showed little movement on Monday as oil prices soared following recent U.S.-Iran conflicts, fueling inflation concerns and potential interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank this week.

The STOXX 600 index declined by 0.1% as Swiss and German shares also struggled, with Novartis significantly impacting the market due to a failed drug trial.

The geopolitical tensions in the oil market and political shifts in Germany are critical focus areas, with upcoming economic data likely to influence further rate decisions.