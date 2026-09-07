Dhruv Consultancy Expands with Major Highway Projects

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited marks a significant milestone by securing three projects from NHLML for developing, operating, and maintaining wayside amenities on Maharashtra highways. The 15-year lease deal highlights Dhruv's expansion strategy in infrastructure, strengthening its business portfolio in the burgeoning highway amenities sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:09 IST
Dhruv Consultancy Expands with Major Highway Projects
Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited Receives 3 LOAs From NHLML With Rs 30.84 Lakh Annual Lease Rent For Wayside Amenities In Maharashtra. Image Credit: ANI

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited, a leading name in India's infrastructure consultancy realm, has achieved a milestone by securing three Letters of Award (LOAs) from National Highway Logistics Management Limited. The projects entail the development, operation, and maintenance of wayside amenities along Maharashtra's highways, under a lease agreement that aggregates an annual rent of ₹30.84 lakh.

This notable achievement underscores Dhruv Consultancy's strategic extension into the highway amenities segment, as it seeks to diversify its business portfolio. The assigned projects include sites in Latur, Nanded, and Solapur, each contributing to an annual lease amount that supports long-term business prospects over a 15-year span, including an initial eight-month rent-free development window.

Dhruv’s Managing Director, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, emphasized the importance of these awards in enhancing the company’s commitment to high-quality infrastructure solutions. With a history of over 200 successful projects and a strong presence in various infrastructure sectors, Dhruv continues to broaden its reach beyond traditional consultancy, venturing into new geographic and service territories, including Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia.

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