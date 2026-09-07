Belgium has taken a firm stance against supporting Gianni Infantino for another term as FIFA president. The country demands transparency in the handling of the Folarin Balogun red-card incident and broader governance concerns within FIFA. The incident occurred during the World Cup when Balogun's automatic red-card ban was suspended, allowing him to play after intervention by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Belgian football federation (RBFA) has criticized the lack of clear explanations from FIFA on this case and expressed the need for transparent processes in future incidents. They are urging FIFA to address these concerns at an upcoming council meeting. Additionally, the RBFA has raised questions about decisions related to the FIFA Forward Enterprise, emphasizing the need for better governance in FIFA operations.

RBFA President Pascale Van Damme stressed the importance of obtaining clarity and ensuring transparency in FIFA's operations for the integrity of international football. Belgium continues to liaise with UEFA, pushing for greater transparency and accountability within FIFA's decision-making framework.