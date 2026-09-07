Belgium Challenges FIFA: Governance in Question Over Balogun Red Card Saga

Belgium won't support Gianni Infantino's next term as FIFA president unless satisfactory responses are provided concerning the handling of Folarin Balogun’s red-card case at the World Cup, and other governance issues. Concerns center on transparency and FIFA's decision-making processes, insisting on clarity and improvement for credibility in football governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:39 IST
Belgium Challenges FIFA: Governance in Question Over Balogun Red Card Saga
Gianni Infantino

Belgium has taken a firm stance against supporting Gianni Infantino for another term as FIFA president. The country demands transparency in the handling of the Folarin Balogun red-card incident and broader governance concerns within FIFA. The incident occurred during the World Cup when Balogun's automatic red-card ban was suspended, allowing him to play after intervention by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Belgian football federation (RBFA) has criticized the lack of clear explanations from FIFA on this case and expressed the need for transparent processes in future incidents. They are urging FIFA to address these concerns at an upcoming council meeting. Additionally, the RBFA has raised questions about decisions related to the FIFA Forward Enterprise, emphasizing the need for better governance in FIFA operations.

RBFA President Pascale Van Damme stressed the importance of obtaining clarity and ensuring transparency in FIFA's operations for the integrity of international football. Belgium continues to liaise with UEFA, pushing for greater transparency and accountability within FIFA's decision-making framework.

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