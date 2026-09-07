Belgium's Espionage Case: A Tale of Chips and Secrets

A Belgian-Chinese man has been detained in Belgium on suspicion of espionage involving semiconductor technology. He allegedly transferred trade secrets related to gallium nitride semiconductors to a Chinese company shortly after it was established. The case involves a bankrupt Belgian firm and ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:36 IST
Belgium's Espionage Case: A Tale of Chips and Secrets
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Authorities in Belgium have detained a dual Belgian-Chinese national suspected of espionage tied to semiconductor technology. The 52-year-old, formerly in a senior position at Belgan, a Belgian microchip producer, stands accused of transferring trade secrets to a Chinese company shortly after its formation.

Belgan, a manufacturer of gallium nitride semiconductors, was declared bankrupt in July 2024. Investigators allege the man simultaneously served as a director for a rival Chinese company, potentially leaking proprietary information on chips used in electric vehicles, aerospace, and military applications.

While the detained man, who was apprehended at Zaventem airport en route to Beijing, remains in custody, a second suspect is still at large. The investigation continues, and the Chinese embassy in Belgium has yet to issue a comment on the matter.

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