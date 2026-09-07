German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has issued a stark warning regarding the threats to Germany's freedom. He expressed concerns over the dangers posed by Russian drones in German airspace and domestic lawmakers who offer support to Moscow.

Dobrindt made these comments at a political rally in Bavaria, underscoring the German government's firmer stance against Russian provocations. He cited a recent drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport, for which Berlin holds Russia responsible.

The minister's warning also follows the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's victory in Saxony-Anhalt's state elections, with their platform aimed at renewing ties with Russia.