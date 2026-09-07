French Wine Crisis: Unprecedented Low Production Amid Climate Challenges

French wine production is facing its biggest crisis in 30 years, with projections indicating one of the lowest outputs in recent decades. The French agricultural ministry reported a 6% decline from last year's figures, attributing the downturn to extreme heat and drought that have wreaked havoc on vineyards.

Preliminary forecasts for 2025 anticipate a production of just 33.9 million hectolitres, highlighting a 17% drop compared to the average output from 2021 to 2025. Initial optimistic predictions were dashed by the severe summer weather conditions, resulting in soil drought and heat waves that severely damaged the vines.

France, despite traditionally leading in wine exports by value, sees an ongoing crisis with its production areas decreasing by 2.5% this year. As consumption dwindles, winemakers have resorted to uprooting portions of their vineyards. The government has responded with an aid package exceeding €1 billion to support farmers facing widespread agricultural impacts.