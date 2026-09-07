TCS Unveils AI-driven Creative Studio in London, Aims to Enhance UK Presence

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leader in IT services, has inaugurated a cutting-edge 4,500-square-foot AI-native creative engineering studio in London, marking a significant expansion in the UK market. This move comes as part of TCS's strategic plan to create 5,000 new jobs in the United Kingdom.

The newly launched London studio, an extension of TCS Interactive, will aid clients in transforming ideas into scalable business solutions through multidisciplinary, AI-driven approaches. Designed to reimagine customer experiences and drive company growth, the studio offers a collaborative platform for designers, strategists, domain experts, and engineers.

As a central hub for creativity and engineering, the facility will focus on enhancing revenue growth, market expansion, and operational efficiency for clients. TCS leadership highlights this development as a reflection of their commitment to innovation and a testament to the robust technology ecosystem in the UK.