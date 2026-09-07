Supreme Court Sets November Deadline for Aravalli Hills Report

The Supreme Court has set a November 30 deadline for the High Powered Committee to define and demarcate the Aravalli Hills, denying an extension request. The Aravalli Range, vital for northwest India's ecology, is central to regulating mining following a pivotal November 2025 court judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:57 IST
Supreme Court Sets November Deadline for Aravalli Hills Report
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday mandated the High Powered Committee (HPC) to submit its report on defining and demarcating the Aravalli Hills by November 30, denying a requested extension until February 2027. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized the urgency, instructing the committee to work tirelessly if necessary.

The HPC had asked for an additional six months to accommodate stakeholder views, including those from tribal communities in Rajasthan and Gujarat. During proceedings, Chief Justice Kant noted the extension request aligned inconveniently with his retirement on February 9, a sentiment echoed during the hearing.

The bench allowed the committee to file issue-specific interim reports alongside the final report. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that an interim report exists, but further time is needed for comprehensive stakeholder engagement.

This hearing follows the Supreme Court's November 2025 decision to use an elevation-based definition of the Aravalli Hills for mining regulation, a judgment initially paused over ecological concerns. The Aravalli Range serves as an ecological buffer for northwestern India. The case will be revisited on December 2.

In May, the Supreme Court appointed the five-member HPC to establish a consistent definition and demarcation of the Aravalli Hills, aiming to regulate mining activities and protect this ecologically sensitive area, originally targeting an August 31 submission.

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