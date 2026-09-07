Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Targeting Russian Infrastructure

Ukraine has targeted key Russian infrastructure sites, including an oil refinery in the Ryazan region, oil-processing facilities in the Perm region and Tatarstan, and a drone storage site in the Kursk region. These strategic strikes are part of Ukraine's ongoing military efforts against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 15:00 IST
Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Targeting Russian Infrastructure
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Ukraine, in a series of strategic strikes, has targeted significant Russian infrastructure, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Among the key sites hit are an oil refinery in the Ryazan region, as well as oil-processing facilities in the Perm region and Tatarstan. These attacks disrupt crucial Russian energy assets.

Moreover, a site used for storing and launching attack drones in the Kursk region and an unspecified target in the Black Sea were also reportedly struck. These strikes mark a continued effort by Ukraine to counter Russian military capabilities.

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