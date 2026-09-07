Kirby India Breaks Ground on Fourth Manufacturing Facility in Tamil Nadu

Kirby Building Systems & Structures India Pvt. Ltd. is expanding its presence in India with a new manufacturing facility in Manapparai, Tamil Nadu. The plant will boost the annual manufacturing capacity to 400,000 metric tonnes, reinforcing Kirby India's commitment to advanced steel solutions in the country's growing industrial market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trichy (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:44 IST
Kirby India Breaks Ground on Fourth Manufacturing Facility in Tamil Nadu
Kirby Group senior leadership during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India.. Image Credit: ANI

Kirby Building Systems & Structures India Pvt. Ltd. has announced the initiation of its fourth manufacturing facility in Manapparai, Tamil Nadu, marking a crucial development in its Indian operations. This strategic expansion, as outlined on September 7th, signifies Kirby's dedication to broadening its steel building solutions across the region.

The cutting-edge facility is expected to possess an annual manufacturing capability of 100,000 metric tonnes upon its completion by mid-2027, sprawling across 33.2 acres. This addition will elevate Kirby India's total annual production capacity from 300,000 to 400,000 metric tonnes, significantly enhancing its service capabilities to southern Indian and other pivotal markets.

Executives from Alghanim Industries and Kirby International, including Sir Kutayba Y. Alghanim and Waleed K. Alghanim, emphasized the new facility's role in reinforcing trust in India’s industrial expansion. P.V. Mohan, Managing Director of Kirby India, reiterated the sentiment, highlighting the facility's potential in meeting customer demands with speed and sophistication.

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