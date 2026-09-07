Healey Envisions Economic Renaissance Amid Fiscal Challenges

In a significant address since his appointment, Britain's Finance Minister John Healey spelled out a strategy on Monday aimed at revitalizing the nation's economy. Speaking from a central England manufacturing hub, Healey proposed granting city regions more autonomy to attract private investments. This move aligns with Prime Minister Andy Burnham's initiative to decentralize power from the central government.

Healey committed to fiscal discipline and to reducing regulatory costs by 25% before the 2029 elections, echoing policies of his predecessors. He acknowledged Britain's weak growth trajectory and emphasized the need for change, highlighting early-year fast growth and improved productivity indicators.

Amid his speech, Healey faced a reality check as Jaguar Land Rover announced plans to cut 4,000 jobs worldwide. He stressed the importance of fostering growth beyond major economic centers. Healey remained non-committal on tax plans ahead of his October 28 budget announcement, amidst investor anxiety over rising oil prices and shrinking fiscal headroom.