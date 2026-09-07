Volkswagen Plant's Defence Turnaround

Israel's Aurelius Capital and Lower Saxony plan to convert Volkswagen's Osnabrueck plant to defence production, potentially saving 1,400 jobs. The move reflects European automotive strategy shifts towards defence spending, with partnerships like Rafael Advanced Defense Systems emerging as key components in this industrial evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 15:49 IST
Volkswagen Plant's Defence Turnaround

In a bold shift in industrial strategy, Israel's Aurelius Capital alongside Lower Saxony plans to transform Volkswagen's Osnabrueck plant into a defence production hub. This move has been hailed by labor officials as a measure that could preserve approximately 1,400 of the plant's 1,800 jobs.

The takeover and repurpose of the plant, set to cease vehicle production by 2027, are part of Volkswagen's sweeping restructuring efforts in response to dwindling demand, rising costs, and fierce competition from China. The auto giant has previously warned about the fate of several other German plants unless alternative functions are identified.

Aurelius Capital lists cybersecurity, drone technology, and satellite systems as its operational focus. The proposal includes collaborative efforts with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, known for air and missile defense prowess, as part of its anchor projects, aiming to leverage Europe's growing defense spending in revitalizing underutilized automotive capacities.

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