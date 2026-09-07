MC² Plus Energy Accelerator: Empowering Innovation in India's Energy Sector

The MC² Plus energy accelerator, initiated by the Ministry of Petroleum, supports startups with funding, mentorship, and pilot opportunities in the energy sector. It offers convertible funding and milestone-based financial support, focusing on digital technologies, subsurface intelligence, and more to drive energy innovation and commercial application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 20:32 IST
MC² Plus Energy Accelerator: Empowering Innovation in India's Energy Sector
Officials at the MC²+ IGNITE Hyderabad Connect at IIT Hyderabad (Photo/GAIL). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has launched the MC² Plus energy innovation accelerator to support early-stage startups. The initiative, targeting 30 startups, offers funding, mentorship, and technological guidance to propel energy innovations. Convertible funding up to Rs 50 lakh and milestone-based funding of up to Rs 1.5 crore is available.

The program fosters collaborations among energy companies, startups, academia, and research institutions. Notable participants include GAIL (India) Limited and Petronet LNG Limited. The focus extends to areas like digital asset management, AI-driven subsurface intelligence, and next-gen drilling.

MC² Plus recently hosted IGNITE Connect at IIT Hyderabad, spotlighting digital asset management. Key insights from industry leaders highlight the utilization of advanced technologies to enhance energy infrastructure, promote innovative use of cold energy, and foster digital advancements in the LNG sector. This initiative aims to refine technologies from the lab to commercial scale.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A City Built for People and Birds: Lessons from Gothenburg’s Dense Neighbourhoods

More Screens, Smaller Gains? Mathematics Learning Needs More Than Technology

Local Carbon Falls, Neighbouring Pollution Rises: Truth About China’s Green Tax

Satellites Track Changing Water Story Across Egypt’s Dry Coast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026