MC² Plus Energy Accelerator: Empowering Innovation in India's Energy Sector

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has launched the MC² Plus energy innovation accelerator to support early-stage startups. The initiative, targeting 30 startups, offers funding, mentorship, and technological guidance to propel energy innovations. Convertible funding up to Rs 50 lakh and milestone-based funding of up to Rs 1.5 crore is available.

The program fosters collaborations among energy companies, startups, academia, and research institutions. Notable participants include GAIL (India) Limited and Petronet LNG Limited. The focus extends to areas like digital asset management, AI-driven subsurface intelligence, and next-gen drilling.

MC² Plus recently hosted IGNITE Connect at IIT Hyderabad, spotlighting digital asset management. Key insights from industry leaders highlight the utilization of advanced technologies to enhance energy infrastructure, promote innovative use of cold energy, and foster digital advancements in the LNG sector. This initiative aims to refine technologies from the lab to commercial scale.