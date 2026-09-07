Volkswagen's Strategic Shift: From Vehicles to Defence

Volkswagen has reached a preliminary agreement to convert one of its German sites to defence production under new ownership, marking a significant shift in its operational strategy. The deal, involving Israel's Aurelius Capital and Volkswagen's home state of Lower Saxony, could serve as a model for other sites.

This strategic move is aimed at tackling overcapacity issues in the face of rising Chinese competition. With plans to sell its Osnabrueck factory, Volkswagen looks to preserve approximately 1,400 jobs out of the existing 1,800. The site will collaborate with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, potentially manufacturing components for air defence systems across Europe.

The deal reflects a broader trend in Europe as automotive companies look to diversify into defence production. Aurelius Capital, with interests spanning cybersecurity and satellite systems, sees potential in Osnabrueck's skilled workforce and established facilities. This shift highlights the increasing role of defence industries in providing alternative solutions for underutilized automotive plants.