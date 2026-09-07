High Tension: Ajax's Aaron Bouwman Injured in PSV Clash

Ajax Amsterdam's promising defender, Aaron Bouwman, will be unavailable for the rest of September. The teenager suffered a bruised sternum and lung after a harsh challenge from PSV Eindhoven's Ruben van Bommel, the club confirmed in a statement.

The 19-year-old was hospitalized following the incident, which occurred when Van Bommel, son of former Netherlands star Mark van Bommel, aggressively jumped into Bouwman while attempting a header. The clash took place mid-pitch and triggered a confrontation resulting in four yellow cards, including one for the 22-year-old van Bommel.

Bouwman is anticipated to be released from hospital by Monday, as the football community rallies around him for a swift recovery.