High Tension: Ajax's Aaron Bouwman Injured in PSV Clash

Ajax Amsterdam defender Aaron Bouwman is set to miss the rest of September due to injuries from a high challenge by PSV Eindhoven's Ruben van Bommel. Bouwman, 19, sustained a bruised sternum and lung and was hospitalized after the on-field incident during a match on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:19 IST
High Tension: Ajax's Aaron Bouwman Injured in PSV Clash

Ajax Amsterdam's promising defender, Aaron Bouwman, will be unavailable for the rest of September. The teenager suffered a bruised sternum and lung after a harsh challenge from PSV Eindhoven's Ruben van Bommel, the club confirmed in a statement.

The 19-year-old was hospitalized following the incident, which occurred when Van Bommel, son of former Netherlands star Mark van Bommel, aggressively jumped into Bouwman while attempting a header. The clash took place mid-pitch and triggered a confrontation resulting in four yellow cards, including one for the 22-year-old van Bommel.

Bouwman is anticipated to be released from hospital by Monday, as the football community rallies around him for a swift recovery.

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