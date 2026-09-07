Kim Song-gi's Defiant Stand Against Trilateral Military Drills

North Korea's defense minister, Kim Song-gi, condemned military drills by South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. as provocative, warning of 'strong countermeasures'. The statement was in response to the 'Freedom Edge' exercise. The drills occur amid scaled-back exercises by the U.S. with South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:15 IST
Kim Song-gi's Defiant Stand Against Trilateral Military Drills

North Korea's newly appointed defense minister, Kim Song-gi, has issued a stern warning over the joint military exercises conducted by South Korea, Japan, and the United States, describing them as provocations, according to the state media outlet KCNA.

Kim emphasized the possibility of 'strong and reflective countermeasures' if the United States and its allies initiate further military confrontations, the statement said from KCNA. The annual 'Freedom Edge' exercise kicked off in international waters near Jeju Island, underscoring heightened tensions.

This development follows the recent decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to scale back major joint exercises with South Korea, potentially shifting dynamics in the region's security landscape.

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