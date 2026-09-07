NALCO Partners with EGA for Cutting-Edge Aluminium Smelting Technology

NALCO partners with EGA for a 0.5 million tonnes annual smelter expansion in Odisha. The deal, signed in Dubai, involves adopting EGA’s DX+ Ultra technology to boost production capacity and improve energy performance, aligning with NALCO’s growth strategy and enhancing India’s aluminum sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:15 IST
NALCO Partners with EGA for Cutting-Edge Aluminium Smelting Technology
NALCO and Emirates Global Aluminium officials at the technology licensing agreement signing in Dubai (Photo/NALCO). Image Credit: ANI

State-owned National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has announced a strategic technology licensing agreement with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) to enhance its aluminium production capabilities. The agreement, revealed in Dubai, will see NALCO incorporate EGA's DX+ Ultra technology into its planned 0.5 million tonnes per annum brownfield smelter expansion in Anugola, Odisha.

This comprehensive agreement includes the provision of necessary technology licenses, technical know-how, and design blueprints essential for implementing the advanced smelting technology. EGA is set to extend technical guidance across various project phases, aiming to elevate NALCO's output by an additional 0.5 million tonnes annually, nudging total production capacity toward the 1 million tonne mark.

NALCO Chairman and Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh emphasized that this cutting-edge technology promises higher productivity and energy efficiency, ultimately optimizing capital and operational costs. Singh noted the partnership as pivotal in advancing the company’s expansion objectives and bolstering India's aluminium industry. The agreement was formalized with EGA CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, reflecting NALCO's commitment to its expansive growth program.

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