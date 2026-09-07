Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at Bolivian Barracks

In a devastating incident, Bolivian authorities have confirmed that seven individuals have lost their lives following an explosion at a military barracks in Viacha, approximately 30 kilometers from La Paz. The explosion took place on Friday, causing significant concern and grief.

Amidst the chaos, Army Commander Hector Alarcón gave a press conference to provide updates on the tragic event. He noted that seven people remain unaccounted for, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

The authorities are continuing their search and rescue operations, hoping to find those still missing. The incident has drawn attention to the safety protocols and measures at military installations in the region.