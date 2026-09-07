Bhakra Nangal Dam Declared Safe as India Pushes for Atmanirbhar Power Sector

The Bhakra Nangal Dam has been confirmed safe, according to Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy. This declaration came after a comprehensive meeting attended by Ministry of Power representatives and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), aimed at assessing the dam's safety and strategizing towards an Atmanirbhar power sector.

Amidst prior speculation and recent flash floods in Nepal, the committee sought clarity regarding the safety of the dam. Concerns were addressed comprehensively, with assurances provided about current safety measures. Discussions further highlighted the importance of fortifying India's energy independence and resilience against potential risks.

Barne emphasized the government's significant strides in the power sector since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure began in 2014. Initiatives in hydropower, solar, and wind energy are pivotal. Solar power advancements have notably reduced previous reliance on Chinese imports, with increased domestic production and new projects emerging nationwide.