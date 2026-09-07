Ishan Kishan's Stunning Double Century Highlights Duleep Trophy Final

In a remarkable innings, Ishan Kishan etched his name in Duleep Trophy history by becoming the third East Zone batter to score a double-century, powering his team with a commanding 270 against South Zone. The match took place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, where Kishan's effort became the defining moment as East Zone compiled 708 all out.

Kishan initially retired hurt after reaching 250 but made a comeback to finish his spectacular knock, joining Arun Lal and Saba Karim in an elite club of East Zone double-centurions. His standout performance overshadowed previous benchmarks set by his peers in the competition's prestigious history.

Evidencing his captaincy prowess, Kishan was the first East Zone captain-wicketkeeper to cross 200 in a Duleep Trophy final. As plays progressed, his partnership with Kushagra was pivotal, amassing a formidable 230 for the fifth wicket, which set East Zone on an upward trajectory despite South Zone's determined bowling efforts.