European Stocks Flat Amid Inflation Fears and Political Turmoil

European stocks closed unchanged on Monday due to inflation worries from rising oil prices and political unrest in Germany. Concerns arose after the far-right AfD party's electoral success. Additionally, the ECB may raise interest rates amid inflation pressures. Economic data revealed increasing investor morale in the euro zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 22:04 IST
European Stocks Flat Amid Inflation Fears and Political Turmoil
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On Monday, European shares remained unchanged as inflation concerns, exacerbated by rising oil prices, neutralized positive euro zone economic data. The STOXX 600 maintained its position at 649.9 points. In Switzerland, the main index dropped 0.8% after Novartis's drug trial underperformed. Germany's DAX slightly decreased by 0.2% following political disruptions.

Political tensions rose after Germany's far-right party, AfD, secured a victory in Saxony-Anhalt. Despite the win, forming a government remains uncertain, impacting investor sentiments. Axel Rudolph of IG notes the DAX's decline reflects political caution rather than economic panic.

In the euro zone, economic morale soared to a four-year high, with GDP growing by 0.6% last quarter. However, inflation concerns due to elevated oil prices could prompt the European Central Bank to raise interest rates. The tension in oil supply routes and U.S. inflation data are closely monitoring global markets.

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