European Stocks Flat Amid Inflation Fears and Political Turmoil

On Monday, European shares remained unchanged as inflation concerns, exacerbated by rising oil prices, neutralized positive euro zone economic data. The STOXX 600 maintained its position at 649.9 points. In Switzerland, the main index dropped 0.8% after Novartis's drug trial underperformed. Germany's DAX slightly decreased by 0.2% following political disruptions.

Political tensions rose after Germany's far-right party, AfD, secured a victory in Saxony-Anhalt. Despite the win, forming a government remains uncertain, impacting investor sentiments. Axel Rudolph of IG notes the DAX's decline reflects political caution rather than economic panic.

In the euro zone, economic morale soared to a four-year high, with GDP growing by 0.6% last quarter. However, inflation concerns due to elevated oil prices could prompt the European Central Bank to raise interest rates. The tension in oil supply routes and U.S. inflation data are closely monitoring global markets.