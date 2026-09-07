King Charles Confirms Harry and Meghan's Non-Working Royal Status

In an update to senior British officials, King Charles on Monday confirmed that his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would continue to be non-working members of the Royal Family upon their return to the UK.

The letter, dispatched as guidance to government and military officials while also being shared with Harry's team, reiterated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain disengaged from official royal duties since their step down in 2020. This status allows them financial independence and privacy, the letter noted.

Arriving recently in Britain, six years after initially quitting royal responsibilities and relocating to the United States, Harry and Meghan remain at the center of public attention. Their decision to leave followed accusations from Harry against the Royals and the press along with criticism towards the government's security efforts.