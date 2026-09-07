King Charles Confirms Harry and Meghan's Non-Working Royal Status

King Charles has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals following their return to the UK. The couple's status is that of private citizens, with their charitable efforts being personal. They stepped down from royal duties in 2020 to pursue independent careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 22:00 IST
King Charles Confirms Harry and Meghan's Non-Working Royal Status
King Charles

In an update to senior British officials, King Charles on Monday confirmed that his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would continue to be non-working members of the Royal Family upon their return to the UK.

The letter, dispatched as guidance to government and military officials while also being shared with Harry's team, reiterated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain disengaged from official royal duties since their step down in 2020. This status allows them financial independence and privacy, the letter noted.

Arriving recently in Britain, six years after initially quitting royal responsibilities and relocating to the United States, Harry and Meghan remain at the center of public attention. Their decision to leave followed accusations from Harry against the Royals and the press along with criticism towards the government's security efforts.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Resource Wealth Is Creating Two Different Climate Traps

Nigeria’s Digital Payment Surge Is Creating a New Monetary Policy Map

A City Built for People and Birds: Lessons from Gothenburg’s Dense Neighbourhoods

More Screens, Smaller Gains? Mathematics Learning Needs More Than Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026