Luxembourg Supports India's Bid for UNSC Reform

Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel has publicly endorsed India's quest for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Bettel argues that the UNSC must evolve to mirror the contemporary global order, reflecting India's critical geopolitical stature.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Bettel stated, "If we say now, we need to have 10 members, because for me India belongs. It's for sure. Look at the size of the country, the importance of your country. Why is India still not in?" He also criticized the current veto system as an archaic holdover from the Second World War, suggesting that decisions should not be obstructed solely by one nation.

Bettel proposes a reformed UNSC where a two-thirds majority could override a veto, thereby eliminating the unilateral blockade of international decisions. His call comes amidst his official visit to India, underscoring the urgency for UNSC reforms as India advocates for an expanded representation, especially for developing nations, at global platforms.