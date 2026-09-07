Swachh Vayu Diwas 2026: A Blueprint for Clean Air

The Swachh Vayu Diwas 2026 celebrated strides in air quality control in India, spotlighting efforts under the National Clean Air Programme. Lucknow topped in the 'Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026'. Justice Shrivastava emphasized the importance of clean air as a fundamental right and the role of citizen involvement in achieving it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 22:10 IST
Swachh Vayu Diwas 2026: A Blueprint for Clean Air
Dignitaries and award-winning municipal officials during the Swachh Vayu Diwas 2026 event organized by MoEFCC. (Photo/ Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change). Image Credit: ANI
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The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change marked the Swachh Vayu Diwas 2026, coinciding with the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies. Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, led the event, highlighting India's strides in enhancing air quality under the National Clean Air Programme.

Among those present were prominent officials including Tanmay Kumar, Rajesh Verma, and Amandeep Garg, who witnessed Lucknow's recognition as the top performer among cities over one million in population. The city's remarkable efforts in integrating electric vehicles and deploying mechanized systems have been pivotal in curbing pollution.

Justice Shrivastava praised collaborative governmental initiatives and called for a citizen-led movement, stressing that clean air is a necessity, not a luxury. The event underscored the success stories and future potential of the NCAP as officials pledged continued dedication to this critical environmental cause.

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