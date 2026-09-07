HPUTWA's Protest: Defending Academic Autonomy Amid Recruitment Reforms

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association (HPUTWA) persisted with its peaceful demonstration on the university's campus, voicing strong opposition to the Teacher Recruitment Bill. The protest, centered on safeguarding academic and institutional autonomy, will continue, association members declared on Monday.

The Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, passed by voice vote in the state Assembly on September 3, despite objections from BJP legislators and protesting educators. The bill is currently under consideration for assent from the state's Governor.

In a significant move, HPUTWA intends to relay its concerns directly to the Governor through a delegation. The collective demands focus on protecting the university's academic independence and the proposed alterations to the teacher recruitment methodology. On the protest front, faculty members from various university departments joined in solidarity to underscore the urgency and importance of addressing these institutional concerns.