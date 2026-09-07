CJP Slams Delhi Government: Building Collapse Sparks PG Mafia Allegations

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson, Saurav Das, has voiced vehement criticism against the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the recent building collapse in Satya Niketan. He alleges a PG mafia operating with political endorsement, calling for an immediate investigation.

Das accuses government figures of leaving the youth akin to 'cockroaches' as they face challenging living conditions. He derisively referenced Prime Minister Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' remark, emphasizing the youth's demand for accountability, often dismissed with derogatory labels.

The collapse has prompted an emergency review meeting led by Delhi's Lt. Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, focusing on building safety and institutional accountability. Meanwhile, arrests have been made, involving the building's owners, indicating the investigation's ongoing intensity.