CJP Slams Delhi Government: Building Collapse Sparks PG Mafia Allegations

Cockroach Janta Party Chief Saurav Das criticizes the Delhi government over the Satya Niketan building collapse, alleging a nexus with the PG mafia and demanding investigations. He questions the dismissal of youth protests by labeling them as 'Dimagi Naxals.' Arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 22:19 IST
CJP Slams Delhi Government: Building Collapse Sparks PG Mafia Allegations
CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson, Saurav Das, has voiced vehement criticism against the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the recent building collapse in Satya Niketan. He alleges a PG mafia operating with political endorsement, calling for an immediate investigation.

Das accuses government figures of leaving the youth akin to 'cockroaches' as they face challenging living conditions. He derisively referenced Prime Minister Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' remark, emphasizing the youth's demand for accountability, often dismissed with derogatory labels.

The collapse has prompted an emergency review meeting led by Delhi's Lt. Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, focusing on building safety and institutional accountability. Meanwhile, arrests have been made, involving the building's owners, indicating the investigation's ongoing intensity.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Resource Wealth Is Creating Two Different Climate Traps

Nigeria’s Digital Payment Surge Is Creating a New Monetary Policy Map

A City Built for People and Birds: Lessons from Gothenburg’s Dense Neighbourhoods

More Screens, Smaller Gains? Mathematics Learning Needs More Than Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026