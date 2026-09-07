Fiorentina's Vanoli: Back to Save the Day

Fiorentina rehired Paolo Vanoli as coach after sacking Fabio Grosso due to poor performance. Vanoli previously helped Fiorentina avoid relegation and reach European quarter-finals. His immediate task is to secure a win against Venezia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 22:12 IST
Fiorentina's Vanoli: Back to Save the Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fiorentina has turned back to Paolo Vanoli, reappointing him as coach less than a day after dismissing Fabio Grosso. The Serie A club made the move following three consecutive losses that left them languishing at the bottom of the league.

Vanoli's previous stint saw him avert relegation, taking Fiorentina from potential relegation to a secure 15th-place finish, and guiding the team to the Conference League quarter-finals. His return is seen as a stabilizing influence amid a turbulent start to the season.

The club confirmed Vanoli's return with an official statement, expressing gratitude for his willingness to lead the team once more. He'll face a test soon as Fiorentina play against Venezia this Friday.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Resource Wealth Is Creating Two Different Climate Traps

Nigeria’s Digital Payment Surge Is Creating a New Monetary Policy Map

A City Built for People and Birds: Lessons from Gothenburg’s Dense Neighbourhoods

More Screens, Smaller Gains? Mathematics Learning Needs More Than Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026