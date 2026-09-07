Fiorentina's Vanoli: Back to Save the Day

Fiorentina has turned back to Paolo Vanoli, reappointing him as coach less than a day after dismissing Fabio Grosso. The Serie A club made the move following three consecutive losses that left them languishing at the bottom of the league.

Vanoli's previous stint saw him avert relegation, taking Fiorentina from potential relegation to a secure 15th-place finish, and guiding the team to the Conference League quarter-finals. His return is seen as a stabilizing influence amid a turbulent start to the season.

The club confirmed Vanoli's return with an official statement, expressing gratitude for his willingness to lead the team once more. He'll face a test soon as Fiorentina play against Venezia this Friday.