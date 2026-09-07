Kashmir's First-ever International Film Festival Opens New Doors for Filmmakers

The picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir has embarked on a cinematic journey with its first International Film Festival, inaugurated on Monday. Esteemed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed high hopes for the event, spotlighting its ability to attract global filmmakers and foster collaborations in the picturesque valley.

In discussions with ANI, Chopra, known for his acclaimed work '1942: A Love Story', emphasized the festival's role in reinvigorating filmmaking opportunities within Kashmir. Fellow filmmaker Hussain Khan echoed this sentiment, applauding the large-scale government support and predicting a substantial boost to the local film industry.

Actor Mir Sarwar highlighted the importance of patience and constructive feedback as the festival settles into its debut edition. Despite some films not making the selection list, Sarwar encouraged the artistic community to embrace the festival, which opens with the Lebanese film 'Dead Dog'.