Kashmir's First-ever International Film Festival Opens New Doors for Filmmakers

The inaugural International Film Festival in Jammu and Kashmir has been celebrated as a pivotal platform for film creators. With praises from notable filmmakers, it stands as a potential catalyst for the region's cinema industry. The festival commenced with the Lebanese film 'Dead Dog'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 22:13 IST
Kashmir's First-ever International Film Festival Opens New Doors for Filmmakers
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir has embarked on a cinematic journey with its first International Film Festival, inaugurated on Monday. Esteemed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed high hopes for the event, spotlighting its ability to attract global filmmakers and foster collaborations in the picturesque valley.

In discussions with ANI, Chopra, known for his acclaimed work '1942: A Love Story', emphasized the festival's role in reinvigorating filmmaking opportunities within Kashmir. Fellow filmmaker Hussain Khan echoed this sentiment, applauding the large-scale government support and predicting a substantial boost to the local film industry.

Actor Mir Sarwar highlighted the importance of patience and constructive feedback as the festival settles into its debut edition. Despite some films not making the selection list, Sarwar encouraged the artistic community to embrace the festival, which opens with the Lebanese film 'Dead Dog'.

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