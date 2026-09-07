Cuban Foreign Minister Denies Talks with U.S. Amid Sanctions

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez announced there have been no discussions with the United States and no future talks planned. He highlighted the damage to Cuba's economy due to the long-standing U.S. trade embargo, further strained by the Trump administration's increased sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 22:15 IST
Cuban Foreign Minister Denies Talks with U.S. Amid Sanctions
Bruno Rodriguez

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez firmly denied any ongoing negotiations or plans for future talks with the United States amid heightened sanctions by the Trump administration.

Rodriguez addressed these concerns during a press conference, outlining the significant impact on Cuba's economy due to the enduring U.S. trade embargo.

The embargo, in place since the aftermath of Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, continues to be a major point of contention between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Resource Wealth Is Creating Two Different Climate Traps

Nigeria’s Digital Payment Surge Is Creating a New Monetary Policy Map

A City Built for People and Birds: Lessons from Gothenburg’s Dense Neighbourhoods

More Screens, Smaller Gains? Mathematics Learning Needs More Than Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026