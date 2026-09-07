Cuban Foreign Minister Denies Talks with U.S. Amid Sanctions
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez announced there have been no discussions with the United States and no future talks planned. He highlighted the damage to Cuba's economy due to the long-standing U.S. trade embargo, further strained by the Trump administration's increased sanctions.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez firmly denied any ongoing negotiations or plans for future talks with the United States amid heightened sanctions by the Trump administration.
Rodriguez addressed these concerns during a press conference, outlining the significant impact on Cuba's economy due to the enduring U.S. trade embargo.
The embargo, in place since the aftermath of Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, continues to be a major point of contention between the two nations.