In a decisive economic maneuver, Latvia's government has declared it will impose a substantial 300% tariff on grain arrivals from Russia and Belarus. This bold step, announced by Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs on Monday, is designed to shield Latvia's agricultural sector.

The Latvian government views the tariff as a necessary measure to reduce dependence on imports from these neighboring nations amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. This policy is consistent with Latvia's broader strategy of economic assertiveness.

The imposition of these tariffs reflects Latvia's response to both economic and political challenges, aiming to strengthen domestic markets and portray a robust political stance in the region.