Burnham and Trump Collaborate on Ceasefire Efforts in Ukraine

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham and U.S. President Donald Trump held discussions, focusing on the urgent need for a ceasefire to end Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. The two leaders agreed on the importance of continued collaboration towards achieving peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 22:39 IST
Burnham and Trump Collaborate on Ceasefire Efforts in Ukraine
Andy Burnham

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham engaged in a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, officials reported.

The primary agenda of the discussion was the pressing need to work towards a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia in Ukraine.

Downing Street confirmed both leaders' commitment to continue their efforts to bring peace to the war-torn region.

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