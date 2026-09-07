UN Urges Caution in Gaza Rubble Clearance Amid War Crime Evidence Concerns

A UN expert warns that Israeli efforts to clear rubble in Gaza could eliminate evidence of atrocity crimes and hinder the recovery of human remains. The extent of devastation requires careful handling to preserve this evidence, emphasizing the need for Palestinian involvement in the clearance planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 22:42 IST
UN Urges Caution in Gaza Rubble Clearance Amid War Crime Evidence Concerns

The United Nations has raised alarms over the potential destruction of evidence relating to war crimes in Gaza, following Israel's extensive clearance operations. A UN expert insists that the colossal debris left by the conflict includes crucial evidence that must be preserved before any widespread cleanup.

Francesca Albanese, a UN expert on the Palestinian territories, stresses the importance of confirming identities and collecting evidence prior to debris removal. She advocates for Palestinian leadership in organizing the clearance efforts to ensure justice and proper recording of the events that transpired during the bombing campaign.

Despite international condemnations and disputes from Israel, Albanese remains a steadfast critic of their military actions in Gaza. Her stance has elicited reactions from various international quarters, underscoring the urgent need for cautious strategies in handling Gaza's current crisis.

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