The United Nations has raised alarms over the potential destruction of evidence relating to war crimes in Gaza, following Israel's extensive clearance operations. A UN expert insists that the colossal debris left by the conflict includes crucial evidence that must be preserved before any widespread cleanup.

Francesca Albanese, a UN expert on the Palestinian territories, stresses the importance of confirming identities and collecting evidence prior to debris removal. She advocates for Palestinian leadership in organizing the clearance efforts to ensure justice and proper recording of the events that transpired during the bombing campaign.

Despite international condemnations and disputes from Israel, Albanese remains a steadfast critic of their military actions in Gaza. Her stance has elicited reactions from various international quarters, underscoring the urgent need for cautious strategies in handling Gaza's current crisis.