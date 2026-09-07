Latvia's Tariff Tactics: Grain Trade in the Crosshairs

The Latvian government is poised to impose a significant tariff, a staggering 300%, on grain imports from Russia and Belarus. This move was announced by Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs on Monday, signaling a sharp turn in the region's trade dynamics.

Recent discussions among Latvian and Lithuanian officials revealed a potential halt to the transit of Russian grain through their ports. These deliberations follow Moscow's decision to increase grain exports via the Baltic as a strategic response to Ukraine's assaults on its ports in this area.

Blocking or significantly taxing this trade route could disrupt a key channel, especially given the paralysis of Black Sea and Azov Sea routes caused by Ukrainian drone attacks. In the most recent exporting cycle, Russia shipped 46.3 million metric tons of grain via these seas, representing a significant portion of its total grain exports.