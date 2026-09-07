Indian Doubles Stars Aim to Shine at 2026 Asian Games After China Masters Triumph

Fresh off a historic victory at the China Masters, Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are poised to capitalize on their newfound confidence as they prepare for the 2026 Asian Games. The duo became the first Indian men's doubles pair to clinch the prestigious China Masters title, defeating China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in the finals, marking their second BWF World Tour Super 750 title this season after their success at the Singapore Open.

During a virtual press conference organized by the Badminton Association of India, Chirag Shetty emphasized the confidence boost their recent win has provided, especially after a challenging period of injuries. The title, he noted, gives them hope as they approach the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled from September 19 to October 4. "Winning right before the Asian Games feels incredibly rewarding and has significantly boosted our morale," Chirag remarked. Overcoming a difficult stretch away from the court, the pair is eager to perform at their best for India on such a prestigious stage.

Satwik highlighted the physical challenges they faced and overcame during the China Masters, which served as a critical test ahead of the demanding Asian Games schedule. The pair also used the tournament to address shortcomings from their World Championships performance, focusing on continuous improvement in areas like defense. "We are constantly evolving, aiming to refine every aspect of our game," Chirag added, determined to defend their gold medal and elevate their game on the continental stage.