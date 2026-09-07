Climate Extremes Are Making the Global Air Pollution Fight Harder

The global battle against dirty air is entering a more complicated phase. Governments have spent decades targeting pollution from factories, vehicles, heating systems and other controllable sources, but rising wildfire smoke and heat-driven ozone are adding risks that conventional clean-air policies were not designed to manage.

The World Meteorological Organization's latest Air Quality and Climate Bulletin warns that worsening pollution associated with wildfires and heatwaves could undermine international efforts to improve air quality and protect human health and ecosystems. In some regions, emissions from human activities are falling, but atmospheric conditions are changing the environment in which those gains are being made, creating new pollution pathways through fires, extreme heat and the long-distance movement of aerosols.

Cleaner Cars and Factories Cannot Solve the Whole Problem

Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, remains one of the most consequential pollutants because its tiny particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. It comes from industrial activity, agriculture, household heating and transport, but also from wildfires and dust storms, making it a particularly revealing measure of how the pollution challenge is evolving.

The geographical picture in 2025 was strikingly uneven. PM2.5 concentrations rose above long-term averages in northern Canada, parts of the Russian Federation and western-central Africa amid greater fire activity, while north-western Spain became another hotspot following exceptional fires in late summer. Amazonia, by contrast, experienced relatively less burning than in previous years.

China continued to record PM2.5 levels below its long-term average, reflecting declining emissions from human activity. India remained above average because of biomass burning and other pollution, highlighting how local emissions, land-use practices and atmospheric conditions can produce sharply different trajectories even within the same global pollution landscape.

The wider message is that countries can make genuine progress against industrial and transport pollution without becoming insulated from worsening air-quality risks. In Europe and North America, regulations have reduced PM2.5 emissions from conventional sources, yet exposure to particulate pollution associated with fires has increased.

Wildfire Smoke Is Exposing a Blind Spot in Air-Quality Policy

Wildfire smoke is particularly challenging because it does not behave like a pollution source that regulators can simply cap at a factory gate or remove through vehicle standards. Fires can generate massive concentrations of fine particles over short periods, transport smoke across large distances and expose populations far beyond the area directly affected by flames.

The scale of that shift is becoming more visible. Research cited in the WMO bulletin indicates that extreme fire-smoke events have tripled globally since the 1990s and contributed to an estimated nearly 100,000 additional deaths each year between 2010 and 2018. The assessment cautions that even this figure could underestimate the true health burden.

A further problem lies in how health risks are calculated. Conventional assessments frequently measure the danger associated with total PM2.5 concentrations without sufficiently distinguishing the origin of those particles. Yet wildfire smoke may carry greater toxicity than some other forms of particulate pollution.

An epidemiological study highlighted in the bulletin suggested that conventional PM2.5 risk models could underestimate wildfire-attributable mortality by as much as 93%. If that gap is confirmed more widely, it would mean that existing pollution metrics may not simply be missing some exposure, but potentially undervaluing the health consequences of an increasingly important source.

Heatwaves Are Turning the Atmosphere Into a Pollution Amplifier

Wildfires are highly visible, but another climate-linked pollution threat can build without smoke-filled skies. Ground-level ozone forms through atmospheric chemical reactions, and the conditions associated with heatwaves, high temperatures, stagnant air and intense sunlight, can accelerate its formation, making warming itself an increasingly important part of the air-quality equation. Ground-level ozone can damage human health, crops and ecosystems, while long-term exposure has been linked to increased mortality, particularly from respiratory illnesses.

Recent studies covering heatwaves in the south-eastern United States, Europe and China illustrate how extreme heat can produce conditions favourable to higher ozone concentrations. The resulting increase in exposure has the potential to contribute to tens of thousands of additional premature deaths, while ozone-related health risks are expected to intensify further.

This complicates the logic of conventional pollution management. Authorities can regulate emissions that help create ozone, but atmospheric temperature and circulation also influence how much pollution ultimately forms. A warmer climate can therefore make achieving the same air-quality target more difficult even when governments continue reducing some precursor emissions.

The Next Clean-Air Battle Will Be Fought Across Policy Boundaries

The challenge extends beyond smoke and ozone. Aerosols can travel thousands of kilometres across oceans and continents, carrying pollution into environments far from where it originated and altering both atmospheric processes and ecosystems.

Black carbon, or soot, illustrates the feedback between air pollution and climate. When these dark particles settle on snow and ice, they reduce the amount of sunlight reflected back into the atmosphere, increasing heat absorption and potentially accelerating melting. Air pollution in one region can therefore contribute to environmental consequences elsewhere.

Atmospheric microplastics present an even less understood risk. They are now found in the atmosphere, on land and in oceans, yet estimates of their overall scale vary substantially because sustained monitoring remains limited. One Earth-system modelling exercise cited in the bulletin estimated 51 million tonnes on land and 22 million tonnes in the ocean, both of which can act as sources for atmospheric transport.

The uncertainty surrounding microplastics points to a broader weakness in environmental governance: pollution that cannot be consistently measured is difficult to regulate effectively. WMO is calling for stronger observation of PM2.5, ozone, black carbon, microplastics and other aerosols precisely because policy decisions depend on knowing where pollutants originate, how far they travel and who is being exposed.

The emerging policy challenge is larger than simply tightening emissions standards. Governments may increasingly need to connect air-quality regulation with wildfire management, climate adaptation, public-health surveillance and atmospheric observation rather than treating them as separate administrative domains.

Progress against conventional pollution remains essential, and the declining PM2.5 levels associated with lower human-generated emissions in some regions show that regulation can deliver measurable improvements. However, those gains are increasingly being made against a less favourable climatic backdrop.